Dr. Ayush Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayush Batra, MD
Dr. Ayush Batra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Batra works at
Dr. Batra's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayush Batra, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104111855
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
