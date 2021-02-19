Overview of Dr. Ayyampalayam Mohan, MD

Dr. Ayyampalayam Mohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mohan works at A R Mohan MD Inc in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.