Dr. Aza Abdalla, MD
Dr. Aza Abdalla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Warren M Sturman MD1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 601, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-4617
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Abdalla is a kind and thorough doctor. She takes the time to speak to me about all my issues. She is very caring as is her staff. I recommend Dr. Abdalla without reservation.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1588903207
- Nephrology
Dr. Abdalla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdalla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.