Dr. Azadeh Beheshtian, MD
Dr. Azadeh Beheshtian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Lac+usc County Hospital1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-7556
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
A very pleasant and professional experience from the scheduling process of initial visit to consultation and even subsequent testing. Dr Beheshtian took a detailed and complete medical history and focused on the whole of my health issues not just what my presenting concern was. She has a great beside manner, very patient and provided a thorough plan and work up with me and went in detail explaining her thoughts behind the testing. I was very happy to have been consulted by her and highly recommend her if someone is in need of a highly competent and caring cardiologist.
- English, Persian
- Cardiovascular Institute Of The South
- LAC USC MEd Ctr
- Lac / Usc Medical Center
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
