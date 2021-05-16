Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD
Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Farin works at
Dr. Farin's Office Locations
-
1
Memorialcare Medical Group Long Beach - Cardiovascular Surgery3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 340, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 427-5388Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farin?
Dr. Farin performed cervical neck/spine surgery on me March 10, 2021. As a 78-yr old man, Dr. Farin restored my quality of life. Thank you Dr. Azedah Farin.
About Dr. Azadeh Farin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1235304833
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- University Of Southern California Los Angeles
- University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farin works at
Dr. Farin speaks Persian and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Farin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.