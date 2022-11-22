Dr. Salami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azadeh Salami, MD
Overview of Dr. Azadeh Salami, MD
Dr. Azadeh Salami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA.
Dr. Salami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salami's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Community Clinic - Hawthorne4455 W 117th St Ste 300, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 645-0444
- 2 2550 W Main St Ste 301, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (310) 645-0444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salami?
Thank you Dr. salami for be Human. I am sure you are the best pediatrician for my children.
About Dr. Azadeh Salami, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1235575820
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salami accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salami works at
Dr. Salami speaks Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.