Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (44)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine.

Dr. Shirazi works at La Jolla Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    La Jolla Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    7301 Girard Ave Ste 202, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 456-3992
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-8645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr Azi is great! Very knowledgeable and smart. Staff is wonderful . I've been seeing her for a few years and my skin looks great. Also love her skin care line. Thanks !
    Andrea A — May 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD
    About Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD

    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1679557144
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic|University Of California At San Diego
    Scripps Mercy Hosp
    UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
