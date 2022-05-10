Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD
Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Dr. Shirazi works at
La Jolla Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center7301 Girard Ave Ste 202, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 456-3992
Scripps Clinic10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8645
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Azi is great! Very knowledgeable and smart. Staff is wonderful . I’ve been seeing her for a few years and my skin looks great. Also love her skin care line. Thanks !
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic|University Of California At San Diego
- Scripps Mercy Hosp
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Shirazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirazi speaks Persian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.