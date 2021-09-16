Overview

Dr. Azam Riyaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Riyaz works at Digestive Care Consultants in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.