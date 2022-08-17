Overview of Dr. Azeb Tesfalidet, MD

Dr. Azeb Tesfalidet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Tesfalidet works at Potomac Physicians P A Frederick in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.