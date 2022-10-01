Dr. Azedine Medhkour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medhkour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azedine Medhkour, MD
Overview of Dr. Azedine Medhkour, MD
Dr. Azedine Medhkour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellevue, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from U Algiers and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Medhkour's Office Locations
Bellevue Hospital1400 W Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 484-1022
University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave 1088, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After years of back & spinal pain and killer severe migraines Dr Medhkour knew what the cause was in just seconds of seeing all my imaging snd tests. I'm understood I should not have been able to walk into his office to begin with. Dr Medhkour did surgery rebuilding my cervical spine and to this day I still have the use of my arms and legs. I wouldn't want "anyone" else to cut into my back for anything! Dr Medhkour is the. BEST!!
About Dr. Azedine Medhkour, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Algiers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medhkour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medhkour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medhkour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medhkour has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medhkour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medhkour speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Medhkour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medhkour.
