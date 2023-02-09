See All Urologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD

Urology
4.7 (100)
Map Pin Small Coral Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD

Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center

Dr. Sachedina works at Sachedina Urology in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Hydrocele and Orchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sachedina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A1 Imaging of Coral Springs
    1670 N University Dr Ste A, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 227-6747
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac
    7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 722-4950
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Surgery Center at Coral Springs
    967 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-5553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydronephrosis
Hydrocele
Orchitis
Hydronephrosis
Hydrocele
Orchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transurethral Microwave Thermography of the Prostate Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2023
    I have been receiving excellent care from Dr. Sachedina for nearly 2 years now just after my system shutdown from a large cancerous mass inside my bladder. He successfully removed the growth and has me on a special treatment to get me back to normal. His communication skills are the best and just what's need when you have something like this.
    — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629060876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azeem Sachedina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachedina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachedina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachedina has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Hydrocele and Orchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachedina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachedina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachedina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

