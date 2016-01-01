Dr. Azeem Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azeem Zafar, MD
Overview
Dr. Azeem Zafar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Zafar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Primary Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 250, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6115Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Grand Strand Medical Center Hospice and Palliative Medicine GME Program809 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 567-1306MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zafar?
About Dr. Azeem Zafar, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255892758
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.