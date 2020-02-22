Overview

Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Aslam works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.