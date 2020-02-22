Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD
Overview
Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Aslam works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aslam?
Dr Aslam is very courteous and easy to talk with he takes time to answer any concerns or questions I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457380156
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aslam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam works at
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aslam speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.