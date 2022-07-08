Overview of Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD

Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Salahuddin works at Insight Vision Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.