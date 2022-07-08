See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (25)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD

Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Salahuddin works at Insight Vision Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salahuddin's Office Locations

    Insight Vision Center
    7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 492-3547
    InSight Vision Center
    7025 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5050
    InSight Vision Center
    509 S I St Ste C, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 674-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Blepharitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Blepharitis

Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Blepharitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Trichiasis
    Jul 08, 2022
    Sukhwinder Purewal — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD

    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    Male
    1801897194
    Education & Certifications

    Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
    Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    Saint Agnes Medical Center

