Dr. Azhar Tahir, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Azhar Tahir, MD

Dr. Azhar Tahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tahir works at High Point Chiropractic Wellness PC in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tahir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Point Chiropractic Wellness PC
    1732 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 765-8129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Azhar Tahir, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1023395498
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tahir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tahir works at High Point Chiropractic Wellness PC in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tahir’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

