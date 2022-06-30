Dr. Azhil Durairaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durairaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azhil Durairaj, MD
Dr. Azhil Durairaj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4324
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5000
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Durairaj for about 10 years, and he is unfailing kind and consideration. Takes as much times as you need, listens to what ails you and most importantly offers great suggestions. Plus, he can be reached by email, if needed, and responds quickly. I have moved away since started seeing Dr. D but travel more than an hour to see him for appointments.
About Dr. Azhil Durairaj, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Durairaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durairaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durairaj has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durairaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Durairaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durairaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durairaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durairaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.