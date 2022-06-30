Overview

Dr. Azhil Durairaj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Durairaj works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.