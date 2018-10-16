Dr. Azim Azhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azim Azhand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Azim Azhand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Azim U Azhand MD27450 Ynez Rd Ste 108, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 695-4333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
We have been seeing Dr. Azhand for 4 years now. He is extremely thorough and takes his time with his patients. I have never felt rushed by him and he always listens to my concerns and will provide me with specialty referrals when needed. I would highly recommend him to any friend.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548362064
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Azhand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azhand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azhand works at
Dr. Azhand speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Azhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azhand.
