Overview of Dr. Azim Azhand, MD

Dr. Azim Azhand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Azhand works at Azim U Azhand MD in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.