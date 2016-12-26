Dr. Azimuddin Khawaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azimuddin Khawaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azimuddin Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Solutions14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 583-5273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and helpful
About Dr. Azimuddin Khawaja, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
