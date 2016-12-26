Overview

Dr. Azimuddin Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Khawaja works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.