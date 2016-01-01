Dr. Azin Azma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azin Azma, MD
Overview of Dr. Azin Azma, MD
Dr. Azin Azma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azma's Office Locations
- 1 1930 Village Center Cir Ste 3-717, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 432-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Azin Azma, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1669632154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
