Overview of Dr. Azin Azma, MD

Dr. Azin Azma, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.