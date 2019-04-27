See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD

Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Shahryarinejad works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shahryarinejad's Office Locations

    Healthcare Partners
    601 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-0811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Thee most thorough knowledgeable informative check I ever experienced in my life. I’m 74 having yearly check and referred by my Obgyn because of uncontrolled urination. She’s booked solid most of the time so do schedule ASAP checking for cancellations while waiting. So appreciative of her expertise! I feel at ease knowing I’m in good care!!
    About Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1114187556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahryarinejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahryarinejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahryarinejad works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group in Redondo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahryarinejad’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahryarinejad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahryarinejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahryarinejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahryarinejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

