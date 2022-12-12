Overview of Dr. Azita Ardakani, MD

Dr. Azita Ardakani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ardakani works at Amita OBGYN in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.