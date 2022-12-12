Dr. Azita Ardakani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardakani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Ardakani, MD
Dr. Azita Ardakani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 120, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 245-6097
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Dr. Ardakani is a patient, amusing, and genuinely caring OBGYN. I have recommended her to two of my friends and they all have had great experiences. You will have to book months in advance and potentially wait a little after your scheduled appointment time but it is all worth it. I have had two pregnancies with her and she was my doctor well before that. She always remembers me and my history and that is why I continuously will go to her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ardakani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardakani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardakani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardakani has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardakani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardakani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardakani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardakani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardakani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.