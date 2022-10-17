See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD

Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. 

Dr. Fakheri works at Alma Myers Lac in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fakheri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alma Myers Lac
    19100 Ventura Blvd Ste A, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 343-0101

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 17, 2022
    I have been visiting dr. Fakheri for a long time, I have recommended her as an internist and specialist to my family and my friends. Excellent dr. Friendly staff.
    Mojgan Delrahim — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD

    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1669410270
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fakheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fakheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

