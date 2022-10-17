Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD
Overview of Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD
Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA.
Dr. Fakheri works at
Dr. Fakheri's Office Locations
Alma Myers Lac19100 Ventura Blvd Ste A, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 343-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fakheri?
I have been visiting dr. Fakheri for a long time, I have recommended her as an internist and specialist to my family and my friends. Excellent dr. Friendly staff.
About Dr. Azita Fakheri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Persian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakheri works at
Dr. Fakheri speaks Arabic and Persian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.