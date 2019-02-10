Dr. Azita Far, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Far is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Far, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Azita Far, MD
Dr. Azita Far, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Far works at
Dr. Far's Office Locations
Cedars-Sinai Pain Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 1101, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9600Friday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Far is a very warm, compassionate doctor who treated my severe back pain. I had a local anesthetic for my lower back injection procedure and afterwards I drove myself home. My pain level has decreased dramatically. Dr. Far also has been treating my wife and her pain issues are so much better.
About Dr. Azita Far, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952391542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Far has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Far accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Far has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Far has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Far on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Far. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Far.
