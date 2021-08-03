Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moalemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Moalemi works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart and Vascular Center, PC3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 866-3131
-
2
Virginia Heart & Vascular Center, PC4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 866-3131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Virginia Heart & Vascular Center6136 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 866-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing doctor Moalemi for over 20 years for my heart problems. She has saved my life multiple times and always treats me with so much care and kindness. She is extremely knowledgeable and her medical advice has always been on point. I am lucky and grateful for having such an amazing doctor and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1225077613
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moalemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moalemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moalemi works at
Dr. Moalemi has seen patients for Aneurysm, Chest Pain and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moalemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moalemi speaks Persian and Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Moalemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moalemi.
