Overview

Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Hassan Ii Ain Chock--Casablanca, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy Of Casablanca and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Benbrahim works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.