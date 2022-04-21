See All Nephrologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Aziz Chami, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aziz Chami, MD

Dr. Aziz Chami, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Chami works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabethtown - Nephrology Associates of Kentuckia
    914 N Dixie Ave Ste 303, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 900-0871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aziz Chami, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578672507
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alassad U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Chami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chami works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Chami’s profile.

    Dr. Chami has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

