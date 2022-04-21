Overview of Dr. Aziz Chami, MD

Dr. Aziz Chami, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chami works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.