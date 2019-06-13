Overview of Dr. Aziz Imtiaz, MD

Dr. Aziz Imtiaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Imtiaz works at PM Pediatrics in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.