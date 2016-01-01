Dr. Aziz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1ST ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-7606
Southern Illinois University School of M315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
About Dr. Aziz Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
- Internal Medicine
