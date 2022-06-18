Overview of Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD

Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Khanifar works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Clinton, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.