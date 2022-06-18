Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanifar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD
Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Khanifar works at
Dr. Khanifar's Office Locations
-
1
Clinton9131 Piscataway Rd Ste 370, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 868-8747
-
2
The Retina Group Of Washington8630 Fenton St Ste 10, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 495-2359
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khanifar is an excellent physician very skilled and competent. However, the Retina group are not properly managing the appointment schedule, wait times appear exorbitant as there are never enough Drs to handle the patients.
About Dr. Aziz Khanifar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053327445
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr
- Vanderbilt Eye Inst
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanifar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanifar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanifar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanifar has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanifar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanifar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanifar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanifar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanifar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.