Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Merchant works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Thoracic Surgery in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aziz Merchant, MD
    102 James St Ste 302, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-3858
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group
    225 May St Ste A, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 346-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fournier's Gangrene Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Devon Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 15, 2021
    He did my ventral hernia repair and the experience was amazing. Very knowledgeable , soft spoken and reassuring doctor.
    Sushant Pathak — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053595637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Advanced Endosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Med College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merchant works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Thoracic Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Merchant’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

