Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD

Hematology & Oncology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD

Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TISHREEN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Nazha works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nazha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Treatment frequency



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508132382
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - City Campus
    • TISHREEN UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nazha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazha works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nazha’s profile.

    Dr. Nazha has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nazha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

