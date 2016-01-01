Overview of Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD

Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TISHREEN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Nazha works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.