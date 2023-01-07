Overview

Dr. Aziza Wahby, DO is a Dermatologist in Chagrin Falls, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Wahby works at Chagrin Valley Dermatology in Chagrin Falls, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.