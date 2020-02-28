See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Northridge, CA
Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD

Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Atiya works at Soltero & Yasuda Associates in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Soltero & Yasuda Associates
    18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 201, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 350-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Lung Cancer

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atiya works at Soltero & Yasuda Associates in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Atiya’s profile.

    Dr. Atiya has seen patients for Thoracentesis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

