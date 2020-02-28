Overview of Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD

Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Health Science Center



Dr. Atiya works at Soltero & Yasuda Associates in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.