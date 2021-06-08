Dr. Azmi Draw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azmi Draw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Azmi Draw, MD
Dr. Azmi Draw, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.
Dr. Draw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Draw's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-5550
-
2
Lung & Sleep Specialist7926 Preston Hwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 964-2440
-
3
Lung and Sleep Specialists727 Mount Tabor Rd Ste B, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 413-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Salem
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Harrison County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Passport Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draw?
Dr Draw is thorough and I have confidence with him. I have had numerous problems with leaving messages on voicemail and no return or follow up calls from his staff. My problem is with staff not Dr Draw
About Dr. Azmi Draw, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801878806
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draw works at
Dr. Draw speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Draw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.