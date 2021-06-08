Overview of Dr. Azmi Draw, MD

Dr. Azmi Draw, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Draw works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.