Dr. Azra Hussaini, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Azra Hussaini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azra Hussaini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College.
Dr. Hussaini works at
Locations
-
1
Allcare Family and Urgent Care25 Crossroads Dr Ste 10, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 415-5105
-
2
Pikesville/Owings Mills1860 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5105Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hussaini is great! I was so apprehensive to see a doctor again after having such terrible experiences as a child. I avoided treatment for over a decade as a result. I finally decided to seek help, and I'm beyond grateful that my first try led me to Dr. Hussaini. Its amazing to be heard and feel understood! She helped to affirm that I I need to trust my instincts when it comes to my body. And best of all, I've FINALLY gotten relief from the terrible pain I've been living with for most of my life. In one of my visits, without any provocation, she acknowledged the importance of advocacy when it comes to health care of black women. That moment solidified the trust I already had in her. AMAZING!
About Dr. Azra Hussaini, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1245343987
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Elmhurst City Hospital Mt Sinai
- Civil Hospital Karachi
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussaini accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussaini works at
Dr. Hussaini speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussaini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussaini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.