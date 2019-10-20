Overview of Dr. Azra Wiqas, MD

Dr. Azra Wiqas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Wiqas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Queens Village, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.