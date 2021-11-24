Dr. Hirschfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
Dr. Hirschfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 765-2600
-
2
Hirschfeld Oncology2330 Eastchester Rd Ofc 3, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 732-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirschfeld?
Dr. Hirschfeld is THE DOCTOR in all aspects. he is very kind, supportive, caring and with great ideas how to prolong life in a comfortable manor. in one word, if you go one time to Dr. Hirschfeld, you will never go to someone else!
About Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043240336
Education & Certifications
- U MD Greenebaum Canc Ctr
- Temple & Fox Chase
- Temple Med Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.