Dr. Azubueze Adogu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Adogu works at OCONEE MEDICAL GROUP in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.