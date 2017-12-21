Dr. Azzam Muftah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muftah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azzam Muftah, MD
Overview
Dr. Azzam Muftah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Muftah works at
Locations
Florida Endoscopy and Surgery Center12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 203, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-7744
Proactive Care Medical Group PA5196 MARINER BLVD, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 597-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've found the office staff very busy but extremely helpful and friendly. Dr. Mufti has performed 3 procedures for me and one for my wife. We've both found him extremely professional, knowledgeable and easy to talk with. He has always taken the time to explain everything to us. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Azzam Muftah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muftah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muftah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muftah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muftah works at
Dr. Muftah has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muftah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muftah speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Muftah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muftah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muftah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muftah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.