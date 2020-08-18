Dr. Azzam Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azzam Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Azzam Salem, MD
Dr. Azzam Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
-
1
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-9300
-
2
Highland Primary Care514 State Route 299, Highland, NY 12528 Directions (845) 691-9200
-
3
Health Quest Medical Practice - Obgyn - Fishkill200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 230, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9864
-
4
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 896-9864
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
Was provider for last pregnancy. Delivered son in August 2017 C-Section at Vassar brothers medical.
About Dr. Azzam Salem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891899126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.