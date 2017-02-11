See All Rheumatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD

Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Rahavi works at B Burt Rahavi MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Rahavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nasrin Rahavi
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 602A, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-9110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rahavi?

    Feb 11, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. Rahavi's for many years. I find him to be an excellent physician. He is dedicated to his patients and provides all around care. He does not just address his specialty he demonstrates concern for his patients. He will always take your calls and has the best interest for each patient. Dr. Rahavi is compassionate and thorough, he is empathetic and understanding, which is often rare to find today. Dr. Rahavi is a great choice!
    Sue H. in Newport Beach, CA — Feb 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rahavi to family and friends

    Dr. Rahavi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rahavi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD.

    About Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811944069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahavi works at B Burt Rahavi MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rahavi’s profile.

    Dr. Rahavi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.