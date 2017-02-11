Overview of Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD

Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rahavi works at B Burt Rahavi MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.