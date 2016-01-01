Dr. B. David Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B. David Gorman, MD
Overview of Dr. B. David Gorman, MD
Dr. B. David Gorman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Queen Victoria Hosp
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
- 2 1115 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. B. David Gorman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750358123
Education & Certifications
- Queen Victoria Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
