Dr. B. David Gorman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. B. David Gorman, MD

Dr. B. David Gorman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Queen Victoria Hosp

Dr. Gorman works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology
    1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    1115 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. B. David Gorman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750358123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Queen Victoria Hosp
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
