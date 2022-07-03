Dr. B Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. B Gupta, MD
Dr. B Gupta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
1
Florida Center for Plastic and Hand Surgery3300 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 230, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 987-3053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- State Farm
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. I'm very happy with the treatment I recieved.
About Dr. B Gupta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of South California Los Angeles
- University of Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
