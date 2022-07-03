See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. B Gupta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (158)
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. B Gupta, MD

Dr. B Gupta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Florida Center for Plastic and Hand Surgery in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Center for Plastic and Hand Surgery
    3300 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 230, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3053
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2022
    Very professional. I'm very happy with the treatment I recieved.
    Ryan W. — Jul 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. B Gupta, MD
    About Dr. B Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497859748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. B Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Florida Center for Plastic and Hand Surgery in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

