Dr. B Justin Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. B Justin Kim, MD
Dr. B Justin Kim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with National Heart Lung And Blood Institute
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. B Justin Kim, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Heart Lung And Blood Institute
- Rhode Island Hospital Brown University Program
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
