Dr. B Keegan, MD
Overview of Dr. B Keegan, MD
Dr. B Keegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Keegan's Office Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keegan is amazing! Aside from his intelligence, he was very personable. He answered all my questions and helped put me at ease. His educational background speaks for itself! Thank you, Dr. Keegan!
About Dr. B Keegan, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659345130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
