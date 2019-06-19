Dr. B Theo Mellion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Theo Mellion, MD
Overview of Dr. B Theo Mellion, MD
Dr. B Theo Mellion, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll Affil Hosps
Dr. Mellion works at
Dr. Mellion's Office Locations
Abay Neuroscience Center3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-9384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had an anterioir cervical discectomy and cervical laminectomy. Iam vey pleased with theresults. He explained he options for treatment beforehand and I opted for those surgeries. Dr. Mellion revealed a senseof humor and made me quite at ease. He waspoliteandwas atentive to my every word. I would certainly select him for any further advice or surgery regarding my spine
About Dr. B Theo Mellion, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417983032
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Affil Hosps
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellion has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellion. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellion.
