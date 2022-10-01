Overview of Dr. B Pomerants, MD

Dr. B Pomerants, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pomerants works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.