Dr. B Pomerants, MD
Dr. B Pomerants, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (419) 946-5015Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Columbus Surgical Associates, Inc.7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 766-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ohiohealth Dublin Methodist Hospital7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8000
Dublin Surgery Center5005 Parkcenter Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 932-9548
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I worked with Dr. Pomerantz as he was beginning his surgical career. I have seen him as a patient and I have referred many many people to him. Most importantly, I had referred my sister to him and he ended up saving her life. We had no idea how bad she was but Dr. Pomerantz was a steady, calm, reassuring force during a frightening time. My co-worker's partner is being seen by him currently and as sick as he was I was thrilled to find out that BJ was his doctor. I do not see him much any more as our careers have gone separate ways over the decades but, if I need a general surgeon, he will be my go to guy.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164475034
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
