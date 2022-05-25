Dr. B Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Schaeffer, MD
Overview of Dr. B Schaeffer, MD
Dr. B Schaeffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schaeffer's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schaeffer was professional, calm, and gentle . He was not rushed and took time to explain and answer all my questions. In addition i received a copy of my exam as well as a plan of care which is so helpful . Staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. Wait time was minimal . i was very pleased with my care, Dr Schaeffer and my visit , and will hesitate to reccomend him to others
About Dr. B Schaeffer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1336129550
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Elmhurst Hosp Ctr-Mt Sinai, Internal Medicine
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
