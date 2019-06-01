Dr. Bradford Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Smith Jr, MD
Dr. Bradford Smith Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 650 Lankenau Medical Building E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-6800
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-6800
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Smith just performed surgery on me. Everything went perfectly. He did an amazing job!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
