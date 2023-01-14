Dr. B Rolston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Rolston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. B Rolston, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rolston works at
Locations
Asthma, Allergy, & Immunology, LLC.187 Greenbrier Blvd Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rolston listened, treated, and took care of my whole family. A very experienced and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. B Rolston, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1538137930
Education & Certifications
- Lsu
- Lsu
- Med University SC|Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rolston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolston has seen patients for Sinusitis, Bronchitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolston.
