Overview

Dr. B Rolston, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rolston works at Asthma, Allergy & Immunology, LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Bronchitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.